Real Madrid Reportedly Set to Keep Santiago Solari as Coach Until End of Season

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2018

VIGO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Santiago Solari of Real Madrid during the La Liga match between RC Celta de Vigo and Real Madrid CF at Abanca-Balaidos on November 11, 2018 in Vigo, Spain. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly set to extend interim manager Santiago Solari's stint in charge of the team until the end of the season.

According to El Chiringuito (h/t AS), La Liga rules dictate interim coaches can only remain in charge of a team for two weeks, and Monday marks that limit for Solari after he replaced Julen Lopetegui on October 29.

After guiding Los Blancos to four consecutive wins in his tenure, it's said Real will appoint him as the permanent manager for the rest of the campaign.

                                     

