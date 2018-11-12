Real Madrid Reportedly Set to Keep Santiago Solari as Coach Until End of Season

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly set to extend interim manager Santiago Solari's stint in charge of the team until the end of the season.

According to El Chiringuito (h/t AS), La Liga rules dictate interim coaches can only remain in charge of a team for two weeks, and Monday marks that limit for Solari after he replaced Julen Lopetegui on October 29.

After guiding Los Blancos to four consecutive wins in his tenure, it's said Real will appoint him as the permanent manager for the rest of the campaign.

