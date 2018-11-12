Dani Alves Reiterates Desire for Premier League Transfer Before Retirement

Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves has said "it is not possible" that he'll finish his career before representing a Premier League club and opened the door to a future transfer to England's top flight. 

Alves told the Telegraph's Robert Dineen he felt the Premier League houses "the most amazing football in the world" and hinted at a possible post-playing post in England if he failed to make it there as a player:

"The idea that I might finish my career without going to the Premier League, it is not possible. For sure, this is the most amazing football in the world. First, because of the respect for the players from the fans, and then because of the passion on the pitch. If I can play, that would be perfect, but I will make it there one way or the other."

         

