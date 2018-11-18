WWE Survivor Series 2018 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

3 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

It's rare to be able to say the pre-show for an event was worth the watch, as the kickoff is typically a waste, but this was one of the exceptions to the rule.

During the two hours, an angle was done to kick Ruby Riott and Natalya off the team after a fight broke out between the two, leading to Sasha Banks and Bayley being their replacements. That was a nice way to spice things up, give spots to two popular stars and work with the logic of how Riott and Natalya shouldn't be able to coexist on the same team.

There was also a hilarious backstage segment with R-Truth trying to be the final member of SmackDown's women's team, which was good for more than just a chuckle. It established Naomi as the new captain and addressed the missing teammate by announcing Mandy Rose as the fifth member.

Then, the 10-on-10 elimination match was a solid fight pretty much from start to finish.

Having The New Day start things with a good promo to build hype was a smart move. It was good to see some unity from Team Raw, too, with every teammate joining in on the "glorious" chant.

There could be some nitpicks, like how Sanity wasn't able to look stronger and how Kalisto suffered an injury early on, but even in that scenario, WWE lucked out in being able to replace him with Gran Metalik.

Chad Gable's German suplex off the top rope was a standout moment and it was good to see The New Day, The Usos and The Revival come out of this looking rather strong.

For once, if you skipped the pre-show, you actually missed a few interesting things, instead of just an hour or two of nothing.