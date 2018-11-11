Monchi Shuts Down Barcelona, Manchester United, PSG Rumours

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images

Roma sporting director Monchi has shut down speculation linking him with a move to the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Goal's Nicholas McGee, the three clubs are all reportedly interested in his services, as are Atletico Madrid.

However, he told Sky Sport Italia (h/t McGee): "I'm happy to work here and I want to stay for many years because I have a lot of confidence in the club. I hope the rumours of my departure stop. I don't want to leave, my goal is to work in the best way that I can. As long as there is trust, I will stay here. My only idea is to stay here."

Monchi served as Sevilla's sporting director from 2000 to 2017, and in that time the club won 11 trophies, including five UEFA Cups and UEFA Europa Leagues, as well as the Copa del Rey twice.

Per McGee, the Spaniard's development of young talent helped the club make €100 million (£87 million) in the transfer market, and he oversaw the recruitment of players such as Dani Alves from Bahia and Ivan Rakitic from Schalke despite his side's relatively limited budget.

Since Monchi joined Roma last year, the Giallorossi have recruited a number of promising talents, including Lorenzo Pellegrini, Cengiz Under, Patrik Schick and Justin Kluivert.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson explained PSG's interest in him, while Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette would be delighted if he headed to Old Trafford:

Although he would have to tailor his methods accordingly, given the superior resources available at the likes of Barca, United or PSG, it's easy to see why they would be interested in his services given his impressive track record in a role that has become increasingly important.

The 50-year-old signed a four-year deal when he joined Roma in 2017, though, and it's clear he's committed to the project in the Italian capital.

His suitors will need to be patient if they hope to bring him on board at some point.