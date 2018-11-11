Paul Pogba Out for Manchester Derby with Unspecified Injury

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Paul Pogba will not play a part in the derby between Manchester United and Manchester City after he reportedly suffered an injury.

The Red Devils shared their team sheet for Sunday's clash, one that didn't contain the France international:

According to Sky Sports, he was absent due to an injury:

The 25-year-old featured in the win over Juventus in midweek, playing from start to finish. He didn't show any signs of injury, and his absence Sunday came as a surprise.

Fans were anything but happy with the news:

Pogba hasn't enjoyed a great start to the season but remains a key part of the United midfield. His blend of passing range, defensive prowess and technique is almost impossible to replicate, and replacement Marouane Fellaini will likely have his hands full against City.

The Sky Blues lead the Premier League standings and have been in sensational form of late, winning their last six matches across all competitions. They beat Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 in the Champions League last time out and haven't lost since September.

United have won three of their last four in the Premier League and are steadily climbing the standings, but they remain well outside of the automatic Champions League spots.