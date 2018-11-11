Real Betis Shock Barcelona, Returning Lionel Messi with 4-3 Win in La Liga

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Real Betis pulled off a major upset during Sunday's La Liga action by beating Barcelona 4-3 at the Camp Nou. Lionel Messi scored twice on his return to the starting XI, but he and his team-mates were well beaten by the visitors, who played a phenomenal match.

Junior Firpo and Joaquin gave Betis a two-goal lead with expert counters in the first half, taking advantage of some dreadful transition defence. Messi pulled one back from the penalty spot before a Marc-Andre ter Stegen blunder saw Giovani Lo Celso restore the two-goal advantage.

Arturo Vidal made it 3-2 to set up a tense finale, but Ivan Rakitic was sent off for a second bookable offence and Sergio Canales made it 4-2 soon after. Barcelona got back to within one via Messi but couldn't find the equaliser.

Betis have struggled for consistency all season long, but Sunday's win may just be what the team needed to jump-start its domestic campaign. Betis had failed to win any of their last four La Liga matches.

What's Next?

After the international break, Barcelona visit Atletico Madrid on November 24. Betis pay a visit to Villarreal the following day.

