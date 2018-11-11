Best and Worst WWE Raw Storylines of 2018

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

2018 has been an interesting year for pro wrestling, especially when it comes to the world's largest promotion, WWE.

The company has had its fair share of ups and downs over the past year. We have seen WWE reach record numbers in the stock market while continuing to expand its influence around the world.

We have also seen it deal with multiple controversies, such as choosing to hold shows in Saudi Arabia—where its female Superstars are not allowed to perform—while claiming to be revolutionizing women's wrestling.

WWE's storylines have also been hot and cold this year. Sometimes, it seems like the company is on the right track. And other times, it feels like the creative team is making decisions on the fly.

This article will look back through 2018 at some of the best and worst storylines on WWE Raw.