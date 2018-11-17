Shayna Baszler Beats Kairi Sane, Retains NXT Women's Title at TakeOver: WarGames

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Shayna Baszler beat Kairi Sane in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match to retain the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in Los Angeles on Saturday.

With the match tied at one fall apiece, Baszler reversed Sane's Insane Elbow Drop into a crucifix pin to pick up the victory.

The first fall went to Baszler when Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir interfered on her behalf:

Sane tied it up shortly thereafter and then received assistance from Dakota Kai and 2018 Mae Young Classic runner-up Io Shirai, who took out Duke and Shafir with a moonsault:

Amid the chaos, Baszler managed to retain her title.

The clash between Baszler and Sane at TakeOver: WarGames was a rematch of the bout that saw Baszler defeat Sane to become a two-time NXT women's champion at the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view last month.

Baszler became the first two-time women's champion in NXT history with that win, but she didn't do it without some help.

The Queen of Spades' close friends and Four Horsewomen stablemates Duke and Shafir sat front row for the match and got involved, which allowed Baszler to recapture the title she lost to Sane at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 in August.

In an effort to ensure that there was a clear winner at TakeOver: WarGames given the way things went down at Evolution, NXT general manager William Regal booked them in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match.

Baszler and Sane have been at odds for more than a year, as they met in the finals of the inaugural Mae Young Classic last year and put on a fantastic match before Sane prevailed and earned an immediate shot at the NXT Women's Championship.

Shortly thereafter, Baszler debuted on NXT and targeted Sane before going on to beat Ember Moon for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans the night before WrestleMania 34.

Baszler enjoyed a dominant, four-month reign that lasted until Sane shocked her at TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 and continued her surprising run of success against the former UFC star.

Following that loss, Baszler insisted that it was a fluke and vowed to beat Sane once and for all if she got another opportunity.

She made good on that promise at Evolution but left some doubt with regard to whether she was capable of beating The Pirate Princess on her own.

The 2-out-of-3 Falls stipulation made it less likely that there would be a fluke or misstep of any kind Saturday, and it also ensured that Baszler and Sane would have all the tools needed to put on another classic match.

Baszler and Sane have shown often over the past year that they have remarkable chemistry, and that was on full display once again at TakeOver: WarGames.

With her win, Baszler proved that she is still the dominant woman in NXT, while rumors may now start to swirl regarding a possible call-up to the main roster for Sane.

