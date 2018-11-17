Ricochet, Pete Dunne, War Raiders Beat Undisputed Era at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Ricochet, Pete Dunne and War Raiders defeated The Undisputed Era in a WarGames match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The match was a chaotic one that saw Ricochet and Dunne pin Adam Cole in stereo to pick up the win for their team.

Undisputed Era earned the advantage when Kyle O'Reilly beat Hanson on NXT TV, and they made the most of it, as Bobby Fish locked Dunne inside his cage and threw away the key.

That gave Undisputed Era an even more pronounced advantage until the referees used bolt cutters to free Dunne.

Once all eight Superstars were in the ring, all hell broke loose, and Ricochet was arguably the star of the show with his incredible, high-flying feats:

For the second year in a row, Undisputed Era took part in a WarGames match, as Cole, O'Reilly and Fish defeated Sanity and the team of AOP and Roderick Strong.

Since last year's match, Strong has joined Undisputed Era and made it more formidable than ever, but they faced arguably their toughest test yet in the form of Ricochet, Dunne and War Raiders.

Saturday's bout was the culmination of multiple feuds that have dominated NXT programming over the past several months.

Cole was the inaugural holder of the NXT North American Championship, but he dropped it to Ricochet at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 in August.

While Cole got a rematch for the title, it was a Triple Threat that also included Dunne rather than a singles match.

Ricochet retained by pinning Dunne, which didn't sit well with Cole.

Meanwhile, O'Reilly and Strong have been at odds with War Raiders since they were attacked by Hanson and Rowe after a successful title defense over Trent Seven and Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4.

War Raiders appeared to be on the verge of beating O'Reilly and Strong for the NXT tag team titles in a match on NXT programming when Fish returned and interfered after missing several months with a knee injury.

With Undisputed Era fully intact following Fish's return, the stage was set for one of the most star-studded matches in NXT history.

Undisputed Era has made plenty of enemies during its time in NXT, and the group was forced to answer for its sins at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

Even so, Undisputed Era arguably had the advantage at TakeOver since Ricochet, Dunne and War Raiders had little experience teaming together prior to the event.

Ricochet and Dunne had their fair shares of issues with each other in the past as well, and there was some risk that their problems would crop up at an inopportune time against Undisputed Era.

Although Undisputed Era worked like a well-oiled machine at times, the patchwork quartet of Ricochet, Dunne and War Raiders prevailed and bolstered their ascent toward the top of NXT.

