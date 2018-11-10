La Liga Results 2018: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 12 Matches

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Diego Godin scored a stoppage-time winner for Atletico Madrid, as they twice came from behind to beat Athletic Bilbao 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

The victory moves Diego Simeone's side into second place in the table, a point behind leaders Barcelona who host Real Betis on Sunday.

Saturday's other matches saw Real Valladolid held by Eibar, Valencia take all three points at Getafe, while Girona and Leganes ended goalless.

Saturday's Scores

Real Valladolid 0-0 Eibar

Getafe 0-1 Valencia

Atletico Madrid 3-2 Athletic Bilbao

Girona 0-0 Leganes

La Liga Standings (Games, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 11, 24, +17

2. Atletico Madrid: 12, 23, +8

3. Espanyol: 11, 21, +8

4. Sevilla: 11, 20, +9

5. Alaves: 11, 20, +4

6. Real Madrid: 11, 17, +2

7. Real Valladolid: 12, 17, 0

8. Levante: 12, 17, -1

9. Girona: 12, 17, -1

10. Real Sociedad: 12, 16, +1

11. Getafe: 12, 16, +1

12. Eibar: 12, 15, -6

13. Celta Vigo: 11, 14, +4

14. Valencia: 12, 14, -1

15. Real Betis: 11, 13, -4

16. Villarreal: 11, 10, -2

17. Athletic Bilbao: 12, 10, -6

18. Leganes: 12, 10, -7

19. Rayo Vallecano: 11, 6, -11

20. Huesca: 11, 6, -14

Saturday Recap

Athletic Bilbao went in search of their first victory since the opening day of the season against Atletico, and they took the lead on 36 minutes when Inaki Williams poked the ball home after Mikel San Jose had hit the crossbar.

Williams should have doubled Athletic's lead in the second half, before Thomas Partey levelled in spectacular style on the hour mark.

The midfielder fired a fierce strike past goalkeeper Iago Herrerin at his near post from outside the penalty area.

Athletic's response was impressive, as they equalised three minutes later. Iker Muniain sent Williams through on goal, and he kept his composure to finish past Jan Oblak.

Opta noted how he made history with his strike:

Sports journalist Robbie Dunne noted how Godin picked up an injury before Williams' goal:

Rodri restored parity for Atletico with 10 minutes of normal time remaining, as he headed home a corner to make it 2-2.

It was then left to Godin to seal the three points. The defender, who was limping but unable to come off as Atletico had used all three substitutes, headed home Antoine Griezmann's flick on after 91 minutes.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but the decision was overturned after a VAR review sparking wild celebrations from the home fans.

Sportswriter Andy West explained what the result means for Athletic boss Eduardo Berizzo:

Athletic have now gone 11 La Liga games without a win and remain four points off the bottom. Atletico were far from their best but take all three points, and they host champions Barcelona after the international break.

Meanwhile, Valencia picked up just their second La Liga win of the season, and their first since September at Getafe.

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The game saw another crucial intervention by VAR late on in the match. Valencia were awarded a penalty on 80 minutes after Bruno fouled Kevin Gameiro.

The decision was not initially given by referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea. However, after consulting VAR he gave the spot-kick and also dismissed Bruno for a second yellow card.

Dani Parejo made no mistake with his penalty to maintain his impressive record from the spot:

It's an important win for Los Che who move into 14th and now have two wins in a week, following their UEFA Champions League victory over Young Boys on Wednesday.