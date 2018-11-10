Babe Ruth, Roger Staubach, Alan Page to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Uncredited/Associated Press

United States President Donald Trump announced Saturday he's selected three former athletes—Babe Ruth, Roger Staubach and Alan Page—to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony Friday.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom, which has been awarded since 1963, is regarded as the nation's top civilian honor for "meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."

Ruth will obtain the honor posthumously. The baseball legend, who won seven World Series titles and long held the MLB home run record with 714 after stints with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Boston Braves, died in 1948.

"His legacy has never been eclipsed, and he remains the personification of America's pastime. Off the baseball field, he created the Babe Ruth Foundation and tirelessly raised funds for the war effort during the Second World War," the announcement noted.

Staubach won the 1963 Heisman Trophy at Navy and served in the military during the Vietnam War before embarking on his Hall of Fame professional career with the Dallas Cowboys. The quarterback earned six Pro Bowl selections and led America's Team to a pair of Super Bowl titles.

The announcement called the 76-year-old Cincinnati native a "champion for many charitable causes, including the United Way of America, the Children's Scholarship Fund and Allies in Service, an organization devoted to supporting service members, veterans and their spouses."

Page, 73, is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who earned nine Pro Bowl selections as a defensive tackle for the Minnesota Vikings and was a justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court from 1993 until his 2015 retirement.

"Since 1988, his Page Education Foundation has provided scholarships to nearly 7,000 students," the White House press release stated.

Joe DiMaggio, Jackie Robinson, Ted Williams, Hank Aaron, Muhammad Ali, Billie Jean King and Michael Jordan are among the athletes previously granted the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Other honorees Friday include doctor Miriam Adelson, Sen. Orrin Hatch, late musician Elvis Presley and late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.