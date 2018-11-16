Joe Flacco Doubtful vs Bengals; Lamar Jackson to Play, Robert Griffin III Active

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is listed as doubtful for Sunday's Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a hip injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the update Friday and noted both Robert Griffin III and rookie Lamar Jackson, who missed some practice time this week with an illness, will be active against the Bengals.

The Ravens haven't announced which backup QB will take over the offense should their veteran starter get ruled out Sunday. It's possible both Jackson and Griffin receive snaps.

Flacco has spent more than a decade as the Ravens' starter at the NFL's most important position since the team selected him in the first round of the 2008 draft. While his year-to-year results have often been underwhelming, he did help lead the franchise to a triumph in Super Bowl XLVII.

The 33-year-old University of Delaware product has been durable throughout his pro career. He played all 16 games in nine of his first 10 seasons. The only exception came in 2015 when a torn ACL brought an end to his campaign after 10 games.

Flacco's hip injury is his first notable setback of 2018.

Jackson is Baltimore's QB of the future, so he's probably going to see more consistent playing time down the stretch, even if the longtime starter returns to full strength. The short-term impact of a Flacco absence isn't quite as clear, though.