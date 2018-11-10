EPL Table: 2018 Standings After Saturday's Week 12 Results and Top Scorers

Callum Wilson couldn't add to his tally of six Premier League goals as Bournemouth slipped to a 2-1 defeat away to Newcastle United on Saturday. Salomon Rondon opened his account with two goals to move the Magpies out of the bottom three and up to 14th.

It was a day when other teams near the bottom dropped vital points. Southampton blew a lead to draw 1-1 at home to Watford. Manolo Gabbiadini scored a rare goal for the Saints, but they're only above the drop zone on goal difference.

Huddersfield Town also couldn't move away from danger after Felipe Anderson hit an equaliser for West Ham United. Marko Arnautovic couldn't find a winner for the visitors and add to his tally of five goals for the season.

The result leaves the Terriers still precariously close to the foot of the table.

Anderson scored again to rescue a point for the Hammers.
Cardiff City began the day by briefly moving out of the relegation spots after earning just their second win of the season after coming from behind to beat 10-man Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at home.

Going down to 10 led to the Seagulls withdrawing striker Glenn Murray, costing the 35-year-old a chance to net his seventh goal of the season and join those at the top of the scorers list.

Saturday's only goalless draw came between Leicester City and Burnley at the King Power Stadium, where the Foxes were playing in their first home game since the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of five, including club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Saturday Scores

  • Cardiff City 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Huddersfield Town 1-1 West Ham United
  • Leicester City 0-0 Burnley
  • Newcastle United 2-1 Bournemouth
  • Southampton 1-1 Watford
  • Crystal Palace 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Standings (Matches Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points, per the division's official website)

1. Manchester City: 11, 9, +29, 29

2. Chelsea: 11, 8, +19, 27

3. Liverpool: 11, 8, +16, 27

4. Tottenham Hotspur: 11, 8, +9, 24

5. Arsenal: 11, 7, +11, 23

6. Bournemouth: 12, 6, +5, 20

7. Watford: 12, 6, +3, 20

8. Manchester United: 11, 6, +1, 20

9. Everton: 11, 5, +4, 18

10. Leicester City: 12, 5, +1, 17

11. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 11, 4, -1, 15

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 12, 4, -5, 14

13. West Ham United: 12, 3, -4, 12

14. Newcastle United: 12, 2, -6,, 9

15. Burnley: 12, 2, -13, 9

16. Crystal Palace: 11, 2, -8, 8

17. Southampton: 12, 1, -13, 8

18. Cardiff City: 12, 2, -14, 8

19. Huddersfield Town: 12, 1, -16, 7

20. Fulham: 11, 1, -18, 5

Top Scorers (Players, Club and Goals, per the league's official website)

1. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 7

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 7

1. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 7

4. Richarlison, Everton: 6

4. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 6

4. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 6

4. Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 6

4. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 6

4. Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 6

10. Marko Arnautovic, West Ham: 5

Brighton were in front after just six minutes when Lewis Dunk headed in from a Solly March delivery. To their credit, the hosts battled well but too often lacked quality with the final pass.

Not too surprisingly, it took a scramble in the box and a fortunate deflection for the Bluebirds to draw level. Defender-turned-striker Callum Paterson got the final touch by nodding in from close range.

Brighton's attempts to regain the lead suffered a blow when holding midfielder Dale Stephens received a straight red card after a reckless challenge on Greg Cunningham.

Up by a man, Cardiff pressed for a winner. It finally came in the last minute when defender Sol Bamba, who had lost Dunk for Brighton's goal, made amends by finding the net after goalkeeper Mat Ryan had produced a superb save to deny Paterson.

Huddersfield got the afternoon kick-offs underway in style when Alex Pritchard gave the Terriers a sixth-minute lead. It had been a while since a Huddersfield player had found the net at home in England's top flight:

The lead belonged to the hosts until the 74th minute when Anderson volleyed in amid a melee in the box. His third goal in the last two matches proved enough to secure the Hammers a point.

Newcastle's case for survival was helped by finally getting a start and a goal from West Bromwich Albion loanee Rondon. The Venezuela international put the Magpies in front after just seven minutes.

Rondon doubled his tally five minutes before the break when he headed home a cross from Kenedy. The powerful header drew comparisons with Newcastle's greatest-ever goalscorer:

Rondon's emphatic finish capped a move he had started, as the striker continued to bully the Cherries back line.

However, Bournemouth had enough resolve to get a goal back in first-half stoppage time when Jefferson Lerma finished after a Ryan Fraser cross. The visitors were unable to find a win despite an improved showing in the second half.

Southampton took a little longer to go in front against Watford, waiting until the 20th minute for Gabbiadini to open the scoring. The Italian striker had been waiting a while for another league goal on home soil:

The points looked to be safe for the hosts when substitute Charlie Austin, who had replaced Liverpool loanee Danny Ings, thought he'd scored. However, referee Simon Hooper chalked off the goal, much to the Saints' confusion.

It proved costly for Southampton, as left-back Jose Holebas equalised for the Hornets with eight minutes remaining.

Goalkeepers were in form for much of the first half in Leicester, with Burnley's Joe Hart making several solid saves. His Leicester counterpart Kasper Schmeichel was called on to repel a well-struck free-kick from Johann Berg Gudmundsson five minutes before the end of the half.

Quality defending from both sides after the break ensured the match ended goalless and the two sides claimed a point apiece.

