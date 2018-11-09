Allen Iverson Says Michael Jordan Called Him a 'Little B---h' When They Met

Allen Iverson Says Michael Jordan Called Him a 'Little B---h' When They MetNovember 9, 2018
Like many basketball players, former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson idolized Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.
A.I.'s first encounter with M.J. may not have gone as he hoped, though.
Iverson recently sat down for an interview with Complex and recalled his first interaction with Jordan. Oddly enough, Jordan called him a "little b---h" (Warning: NSFW language):
Complex Sports @ComplexSports
We sat down with @alleniverson and he shared his untold stories of Michael Jordan and Biggie with us. Watch full video here: https://t.co/rn10GGaihZ https://t.co/bgkKYWVgUz
When Iverson entered the league in 1996, Jordan was already four championships deep and had four MVP awards to his name. Iverson was just a rookie out of Georgetown.
Iverson would later get his revenge, though, famously crossing over Jordan during a game.
