Allen Iverson Says Michael Jordan Called Him a 'Little B---h' When They Met

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2018

CHICAGO - NOVEMBER 2: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls and Allen Iverson #3 of the Philadelphia 76ers talk during a game played on November 2, 1996 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1996 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Like many basketball players, former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson idolized Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

A.I.'s first encounter with M.J. may not have gone as he hoped, though.

Iverson recently sat down for an interview with Complex and recalled his first interaction with Jordan. Oddly enough, Jordan called him a "little b---h" (Warning: NSFW language):

When Iverson entered the league in 1996, Jordan was already four championships deep and had four MVP awards to his name. Iverson was just a rookie out of Georgetown.

Iverson would later get his revenge, though, famously crossing over Jordan during a game.

