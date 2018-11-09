Allen Iverson Says Michael Jordan Called Him a 'Little B---h' When They Met

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Like many basketball players, former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson idolized Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

A.I.'s first encounter with M.J. may not have gone as he hoped, though.

Iverson recently sat down for an interview with Complex and recalled his first interaction with Jordan. Oddly enough, Jordan called him a "little b---h" (Warning: NSFW language):

When Iverson entered the league in 1996, Jordan was already four championships deep and had four MVP awards to his name. Iverson was just a rookie out of Georgetown.

Iverson would later get his revenge, though, famously crossing over Jordan during a game.