WWE Hot Take of the Week: Braun Strowman Approaching Big Show, Bray Wyatt Range

WWE

The Braun Strowman ship is leaving port with speed.

WWE has had a few chances to bump Strowman the extra bit necessary to show he's more than fodder for true top guys like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Instead, with a silly loss to Lesnar at Crown Jewel and now fixating his attention on Baron Corbin of all people, Strowman is looking more like a Big Show or Bray Wyatt than a top guy—a fun side act who will boost the top guys but rarely escape his lane and realize immense potential.

Crown Jewel showed it well enough. With the Universal Championship vacant after Reigns' departure, Strowman got whipped with a few finishers from Lesnar and flattened without any offense of his own before WWE slapped the belt back on a part-timer. Not only was it a sloppy match aimed at somewhat protecting Strowman while actually making him look soft, it was a stunning admission from WWE—Strowman isn't the guy and they'd rather run off and dump millions more into the Lesnar train.

The stars had seemed to align with the title available, unfortunate circumstances aside. Strowman was right there doing nothing. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins writes itself and doesn't need the top belt. With Roman out of the picture, it was the perfect opportunity to start setting up for the future. Strowman can easily shift to a bad-guy role again and help groom a new top star, whether it's McIntyre or somebody else.

Instead, the decision-makers behind the scenes got the Roman news and immediately hightailed it to Lesnar's rural hideout and threw another contract at him.

It almost seems as if WWE is content having Strowman forever float in the carnival-act purgatory. He's big and can be mean but they'll throw him in comedic spots too that make no sense for a guy his size. Forget the comic book-esque car flips and other stunts—remember his "run" with the tag-team titles? It isn't hard to see the future at this trajectory—he'll be on Big Show island, confusing viewers because every other month he's switching between good and bad-guy roles.

Or even worse, he'll assume a Wyatt role.

Wyatt can be booked like the most dangerous person in WWE when done properly. He has in the past. But he's also had nonsensical losses to jobbers and at times been the butt of jokes. From where he originally started, Wyatt has gone from a maniacal, dangerous from-the-swamps terror to a disgruntled hillbilly who speaks in grandiose terms before eating another pin (the Eater of Pins, to salute a nickname that made the internet rounds).

No doubt Wyatt is a strong locker room leader and one of the best, if not safest workers in the business. You can tell just by the way WWE uses him, when and how.

Which is what makes Wyatt's purgatory situation so irritating—and what will make where Strowman is heading equally so.

Everybody knows Strowman is talented. Look at what Kevin Owens told Inside the Ropes recently (h/t Ross Kelly, Wrestling Inc): "For a guy who's been doing this for three years, and had maybe five matches before he showed up at SummerSlam [in 2015] making his debut, and for a guy that big, he's pretty incredible. His progression has been unbelievable."

Look at recent events. Strowman becomes the "Monster in the Bank" and gets embarrassed multiple times while serving as nothing more than a crowd-control set piece for Reigns and Lesnar. He then inexplicably turned into a bad guy again so The Shield has someone to feud with, further getting lost in silly side beefs and neutering all of the momentum he had established with fans while acting like a good guy.

There's no going back to Strowman now. He's been whipped by Lesnar multiple times regardless of whatever excuses about unfair developments people want to bring up. This isn't some Daniel Bryan chase to WrestleMania where Strowman is a believable underdog against Lesnar. He's just a guy who has repeatedly come up short.

Booking Strowman as a champ would take some finesse, but it is one incredible way to build up the rest of the roster. And a chase no matter how big or small the superstar is only fun for so long before it gets spoiled with a lack of a payoff. We're already at that point with Strowman.

Strowman deserves praise for not becoming something like the next Great Khali and just as much praise for what he could have been given the circumstances right now. But he can't help that those in charge are—as always—stubbornly set in their ways.

Granted, we could give WWE a pass. Having Strowman's major title win happen at Crown Jewel and forever be associated with Saudi Arabia wouldn't have been the best decision. But that's probably giving WWE too much credit, as they failed to properly pull the trigger on Roman over Lesnar multiple times and have failed a few times already to get Strowman the proper coronation.

WWE

Perhaps most frustrating about it all? Strowman is a freak and can do what someone as huge as Big Show does even faster. He's a next-generation superstar unlike what WWE has seen before in terms of size and athleticism. It could also mean his knees are a ticking time bomb, but WWE should feel content to ride the lightning while it's available.

What's unfortunate is what WWE should be learning from the Reigns situation is they shouldn't lean everything they have into one top guy. Shooting Strowman to the top when the vacancy opened up could have been the first step to solidifying him and a few others as equals. Instead, the strap is back on a part-time talent and Strowman, like Wyatt, can't seem to escape the lane WWE has envisioned for him all along.

A Lesnar stand-in aimed at helping build Reigns up, Strowman outperformed his role but isn't being rewarded for it. Make no mistake, there is nothing wrong with a big man who is already 35 years old following a Big Show-type career trajectory. Wyatt is carving out a nice long career for himself as well. But with Strowman, it's unfortunate because he shouldn't be in the same conversation as them anymore.

None of this means Strowman won't have fun moments down the road and carve out a nice career. But it does mean he might be past the point of no return just like someone like Wyatt, who at one point seemed to be headed down an Undertaker-esque path. For Strowman, the upside may now be a Big Show as opposed to something new and memorable.