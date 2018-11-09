Kylian Mbappe Says Football Leaks Tax Allegations Are 'Totally False'

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2018

France's forward Kylian MBappe poses during a photo session after an interview with AFP in which he announced the formalization of his Ambassadorship with the Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot on November 8, 2018. - Mbappe, who will turn 20 on December 20, became in the summer of 2017 the second most expensive player in football history with a move costing 180 million euros, behind his Brazilian teammate Neymar who's move cost 222 million euros (264 million US dollars). (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe allegations based on Football Leaks documents that he demanded the club pay his taxes in France before his move to the French capital in 2017.

On Wednesday, German outlet Der Spiegel reported that Mbappe made numerous demands, some of which were accepted and some that weren't, before agreeing to sign for PSG from Monaco. However, when asked on Thursday whether he had asked the club to pay his taxes, the youngster told France Info that wasn't the case (h/t Marca).

"I want to specify that I pay my own taxes in France, for all my income," he said. Mbappe added that it was "totally false" he requested a payment of €10 million (£8.7 million) to cover for the tax he would pay as part of his contract, as reported by Mediapart on Wednesday (h/t Sport).

"For me, the important thing to see was that the club could give me the best chance to continue my progression," said Mbappe. "It was a natural decision to choose PSG."

Footage of the interview can be seen here:

Here are some of the allegations made by the Football Leaks report:

Der Spiegel also reported that Real Madrid were willing to pay €180 million (£156.5 million) to sign Mbappe from Monaco in the same summer, although PSG agreed a year-long loan deal that included an option to purchase the youngster outright at its conclusion.

Mbappe is considered the most exciting young player in world football, and for many he is already among the best forwards in the game.

He has already accomplished so much for both club and country at 19 years old. He has won two Ligue 1 titlesone each with Monaco and PSGwhile last term he completed a domestic treble with PSG, adding the Coupe de la Ligue and the Coupe de France to the top-flight title.

It was in the summer where Mbappe showed he belongs at the highest level, though, as he was sensational in France's win at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The landmarks keep adding up for the teenager:

There haven't been any signs of the forward slowing down this season, as he's been the most productive player in Europe's top five divisions in 2018-19:

Mbappe arrived at PSG in the same summer as Neymar, who moved from Barcelona for a world-record transfer fee.

As part of the Football Leaks allegations, PSG and Manchester City were both said to have breached UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations. Per Sam Lee of Goal, the Ligue 1 side issued a statement saying the club has "always complied strictly with the laws and regulations in force and strongly denies the allegations."

In June, it was confirmed that PSG had been cleared of breaking any FFP rules, but UEFA said their financial activities "will remain under close scrutiny," per Sky Sports.

