Jurgen Klopp: Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson Fit for Liverpool vs. Fulham

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed at his pre-match press conference that Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez are all fit to face Fulham on Sunday, when his side will look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat at Red Star Belgrade.

Per Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo, the Reds manager explained that, for the first time this season, his whole midfield is available apart from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has been sidelined since last season:

"When Jordan isn't available, we always miss him. I'd love to say Hendo would have changed the whole game against Red Star but the whole game was strange. Arsenal before that was an absolutely okay game.

"[It's] pretty much the first time all the midfield players apart from Ox are available. That's another thing to do, make a decision. It's then all about fitness levels, form and shape."

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool are two points off the top of the Premier League table, but they have won just three of their past nine matches in all competitions.

Last time out in the English top flight, they claimed a creditable point at Arsenal. But their loss to Red Star in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday was the result of a disappointing performance.

Klopp also addressed the fact that his side, while still firmly in the race for the Premier League title, have not produced the same thrilling, free-flowing football they did last term, when Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were irresistible in attack.

He said that despite their mainly positive results, he understands the disappointment at not matching league-leading Manchester City's style of play, per the Echo's James Pearce:

Fulham are arguably the ideal team for Liverpool to be playing at Anfield as they look to hit their top form again.

The west London side's defence has been awful this season, conceding 29 goals in 11 matches.

They sit bottom of the Premier League table, and if Liverpool's attacking weapons are firing, the hosts should win comfortably on Sunday.

However, per the Echo's Sam Carroll, Klopp was quick to warn against complacency: "If somebody expects an easy game [against Fulham], then please stay at home."