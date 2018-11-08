Steve Kerr: Moments of Silence 'Are the Reality' Until Gun Control Is Addressed

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2018

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr speaks to reporters after the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the NBA championship, early Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is once again calling for gun control legislation after Wednesday's shooting in Thousand Oaks, CA.

"We’ll have a moment of silence tonight. We had a moment of silence last week. We’ll probably have a moment of silence next week," Kerr explained, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "That’s the reality until we do something about it."

  

  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

