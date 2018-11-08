Steve Kerr: Moments of Silence 'Are the Reality' Until Gun Control Is Addressed

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is once again calling for gun control legislation after Wednesday's shooting in Thousand Oaks, CA.

"We’ll have a moment of silence tonight. We had a moment of silence last week. We’ll probably have a moment of silence next week," Kerr explained, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "That’s the reality until we do something about it."

