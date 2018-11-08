Ricardo Rodriguez Addresses AC Milan Injury Crisis Ahead of Juventus Showdown

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

AC Milan have been plunged into an injury crisis ahead of Sunday's Serie A showdown with Juventus, and full-back Ricardo Rodriguez has acknowledged the latest setbacks have "hurt" the squad.

The Rossoneri announced Lucas Biglia is set to miss four months on Thursday, per Football Italia. Hours later they lost Franck Kessie, Hakan Calhanoglu and Mateo Musacchio to injuries in the 1-1 draw against Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League, per ESPN FC's Matteo Bonetti:

Musacchio's injury, in particular, looked bad, as the defender left the pitch on a stretcher and wearing a neck brace after a collision with Kessie.

Rodriguez explained what an impact that had on the squad in an interview with Sky Italia (h/t Football Italia): "Clearly, we were all scared. He is an important player, it hurts to see him like this, especially as we already had so many injuries. He's strong, he'll recover quickly."

Per the report, Mattia Caldara, Jack Bonaventura, Davide Calabria and Gonzalo Higuain are all injured as well.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.