Taylor Rooks Chats with 20-Year-Old Celtics' Superstar Jayson Tatum

November 8, 2018

Jayson Tatum is 20 years old and considered one of the best young players in the NBA. But how does he envision himself at 27 years old? How does he feel when people comment on his age? Taylor Rooks sat down with the Boston Celtic to chat about his career so far and poke a little fun at his age in the video above.

    

