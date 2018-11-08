Report: Arsenal Keen on Signing Juventus Defender Medhi Benatia in January

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist INovember 8, 2018

Mehdi Benatia of Juventus FC during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Juventus FC and Young Boys at the Allianz Arena on October 02, 2018 in Turin, Italy(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
VI-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Juventus defender Medhi Benatia when the transfer window reopens in January. 

According to Tuttomercatoweb (h/t The Sun's Jake Lambourne), manager Unai Emery wants to strengthen his defence and could land the 31-year-old for just £13 million.

Manchester United have also expressed an interest in Benatia, as Jose Mourinho continues his search for a reliable ball-playing centre-back, per the Mirror's Andrew Gilpin.  

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Welbeck Stretchered Off vs. Sporting

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Welbeck Stretchered Off vs. Sporting

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Live: Arsenal vs. Sporting

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Live: Arsenal vs. Sporting

    Paul Doyle
    via the Guardian

    B/R Live: Watch Every Europa League Game

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    B/R Live: Watch Every Europa League Game

    Br
    via Br

    Watch: Champions League Highlight Show

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Watch: Champions League Highlight Show

    Br
    via Br