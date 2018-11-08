Report: Arsenal Keen on Signing Juventus Defender Medhi Benatia in January

VI-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Juventus defender Medhi Benatia when the transfer window reopens in January.

According to Tuttomercatoweb (h/t The Sun's Jake Lambourne), manager Unai Emery wants to strengthen his defence and could land the 31-year-old for just £13 million.

Manchester United have also expressed an interest in Benatia, as Jose Mourinho continues his search for a reliable ball-playing centre-back, per the Mirror's Andrew Gilpin.

