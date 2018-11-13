One YOLO Risk That Could Skyrocket or Destroy Each MLB Contender's Future

18 of 19

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Risk: Trade 3B Nolan Arenado

Do the Colorado Rockies think they have a realistic shot of re-signing Nolan Arenado?

That's the question here, and if the answer is no, it's time to be proactive for the good of the franchise, even if it comes at the cost of a small step backward in 2019.

Fresh off a 91-win season and with a young starting staff on the rise, the Rockies appear to be in a position of sustainable contention for the first time in franchise history.

However, it's unclear whether Arenado will be a part of that bright future.

The 27-year-old has posted a 129 OPS+ while averaging 40 doubles, 40 home runs and 126 RBI over the past four seasons. And after earning a projected $26.1 million in arbitration next year, he'll hit the open market for what promises to be a massive payday.

If the Rockies flip him now, they could add significant talent to an already deep farm system, and the long-term replacement for Arenado might already be in the organization.

Colton Welker, who is the No. 2 prospect in the Colorado system per MLB.com, hit .333/.383/.489 with 32 doubles, 13 home runs and 82 RBI in a full season at High-A last year. He's just 21 years old and could be manning third base in the majors by 2020.

If the Rockies sell high on Arenado now, pick up a quality arm in the process and sign a stop-gap option to man the hot corner, there's no reason to think they can't still contend in 2019 while also improving their long-term outlook.