Stock Up, Stock Down for CBB Programs Involved in FBI Scandal

Last Season

USC's 2017-18 season wasn't much different from its previous two. Though the Trojans didn't reach the NCAA tournament last year, they finished No. 51 in the KenPom rankings—nearly identical to finishing 53rd in 2016-17 and 49th the year before that.

But it was supposed to be different. The Trojans were ranked No. 10 in the preseason AP poll before becoming the ultimate "what could have been?" team. They played the entire season without De'Anthony Melton because of the FBI situation. He was arguably USC's most valuable player as a freshman and was poised for a monster sophomore year before the decision was made to suspend him indefinitely. They failed to live up to the hype without him.

This Season

That depends on whether or not Bennie Boatwright can get and stay healthy for a change. The senior stretch 4 missed 30 games over the past two seasons, and he has already missed USC's first two games due to a knee injury. Until he returns, USC's frontcourt consists of Nick Rakocevic and not much else.

But this could be an elite three-point shooting team when Boatwright returns, which should be enough to finish top five in the Pac-12 this year.

Recruiting

While most of these teams aren't recruiting as well as they used to, USC is thriving on that front. Andy Enfield put together the 18th-best 2018 class, led by 5-star shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. And the Trojans currently have the No. 1 class for next year, consisting of two 5-star and three 4-star recruits.

They won't finish at No. 1 unless they add at least one more stud, but they will easily finish in the top 10 as long as no one decommits. It will be the program's first top-10 class since landing O.J. Mayo and Davon Jefferson back in 2007.

Verdict

Their stock is holding steady but is positioned to rise considerably.

