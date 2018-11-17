Aleister Black Defeats Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Credit: WWE.com

Aleister Black got revenge on Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in Los Angeles on Saturday, as he defeated Johnny Wrestling in a grudge match.

While Gargano gave Black a run for his money and nearly beat him on multiple occasions, he was unable to endure multiple Black Masses in the end:

Black was desperate to get his hands on Gargano after it was revealed that the former fan favorite was the one who attacked him and rendered him unable to compete at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4.

Originally, Black was scheduled to face Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in a Triple Threat match for the NXT Championship in Brooklyn, New York.

Ciampa beat Black for the title when Gargano interfered and inadvertently hit Black with the belt, allowing Ciampa to pick up the victory.

Black suffered an injury during a live-event match, which the NXT creative team used as an opportunity to create an angle.

Since Black would not be able to compete at TakeOver: Brooklyn, he was written off television when a mystery attacker took him out.

Over the next several weeks, NXT general manager William Regal interviewed NXT Superstars in an attempt to get to the bottom of who injured The Dutch Destroyer.

Nikki Cross was the only person who knew about Gargano's secret, and she informed Black, although NXT viewers didn't become aware that Gargano was the mystery assailant until he appeared and laid out Black with a superkick a few weeks ago.

Gargano explained that Black got in his way with regard to his desire to beat Ciampa for the NXT Championship.

Johnny Wrestling called Black "collateral damage" and insisted that he was still a good guy who would be the hero at the end of the story.

Regardless of his intentions, Gargano had to answer for his actions against an agitated and blood-thirsty Black on Saturday night.

Gargano handed Black his first pinfall loss in NXT last year in a Fatal 4-Way match, but at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, it was a one-on-one match with no shortage of bad blood involved.

With Black beating Gargano and gaining some retribution, he now figures to set his sights on the NXT Championship since he never got a rematch after dropping the title to Ciampa.

