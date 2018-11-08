Europa League 2018: Latest Tables, Scores After Thursday's Group Matches

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Chelsea booked their place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday with a narrow 1-0 win over BATE Borisov.

Olivier Giroud's second-half header was enough to secure the victory and maintain the Blues' perfect record in the competition.

Premier League rivals Arsenal also secured their qualification after a 0-0 draw with Sporting. However, their result was marred by a serious injury to striker Danny Welbeck.

Eintracht Frankfurt, Lazio, Bayer Leverkusen, FC Zurich and Dinamo Zagreb also booked their places in the last 32 on Thursday.

Thursday's Results

Astana 2-1 Jablonec

Fenerbahce 2-0 Anderlecht

Dynamo Kiev 3-1 Rennes

Krasnodar 2-1 Standard Liege

Akhisarspor 2-3 Sevilla

BATE Borisov 0-1 Chelsea

Vidi FC 1-0 PAOK

Spartak Moscow 4-3 Rangers

Rapid Vienna 0-0 Villarreal

Apollon Limassol 2-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

Lazio 2-1 Marseille



Malmo 1-1 Sarpsborg

Genk 1-1 Besiktas

Real Betis 1-1 AC Milan

Olympiakos 5-1 Dudelange

Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 Spartak Trnava

Vorskla 0-1 Qarabag

Arsenal 0-0 Sporting CP

Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 FC Zurich

Ludogorets Razgrad 0-0 AEK Larnaca

Rosenborg 2-5 Salzburg

Celtic 2-1 RB Leipzig

Bordeaux 1-1 Zenit St. Petersburg

Slavia Prague 0-0 Copenhagen

Group Standings (Games, Points, Goal Difference)

Group A

1. Bayer Leverkusen: 4, 9, +3

2. FC Zurich: 4, 9, +2

3. Ludogorets: 4, 2, -2

4. AEK Larnaca: 4, 2, -3

Group B

1. Red Bull Salzburg: 4, 12, +9

2. RB Leipzig: 4, 6, +2

3. Celtic: 4, 6, -2

4. Rosenborg: 4, 0, -9

Group C

1. Zenit St. Petersburg: 4, 8, +2

2. Slavia Prague: 4, 7, +1

3. Copenhagen: 4, 5, 0

4. Bordeaux: 4, 1, -3

Group D

1. Dinamo Zagreb: 4, 12, +8

2. Fenerbahce: 4, 7, +1

3. Spartak Trnava: 4, 3, -4

4. Anderlecht: 4, 1, -5

Group E

1. Arsenal: 4, 10, +6

2. Sporting: 4, 7, +2

3. Vorskla: 4, 3, -3

4. Qarabag: 4, 3, -5

Group F

1. Real Betis: 4, 8, +4

2. AC Milan: 4, 7, +2

3. Olympiakos: 4, 7, +4

4. Dudelange: 4, 0, -10

Group G

1. Villarreal: 4, 6, +5

2. Spartak Moscow: 4, 5, -1

3. Rangers: 4, 5, +1

4. Rapid Vienna: 4, 4, -5

Group H

1. Eintracht Frankfurt: 4, 12, +7

2. Lazio: 4, 9, +1

3. Apollon Limassol: 4, 1, -4

4. Marseille: 4, 1, -4

Group I

1. Genk: 4, 7, +2

2. Sarpsborg 08: 4, 5, 0

3. Malmo: 4, 5, 0

4. Besiktas: 4, 4, -2

Group J

1. Krasnodar: 4, 9, +2

2. Sevilla: 4, 9, +10

3. Standard Liege: 4, 6, -3

4. Akhisarspor: 4, 0, -9

Group K

1. Astana: 4, 8, +3

2. Dynamo Kiev: 4, 8, +3

3. Rennes: 4, 3, -4

4. Jablonec: 4, 2, -2

Group L

1. Chelsea: 4, 12, +5

2. Vidi: 4, 6, 0

3. BATE Borisov: 4, 3, -4

4. PAOK: 4, 3, -1

Visit the UEFA website to see the group tables in full.

Thursday Recap

Chelsea found it tough going against a BATE Borisov side who put in a much-improved display from their 4-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge a fortnight ago.

The hosts troubled the Blues throughout the game and hit the woodwork on three separate occasions. Dmitri Baga hit the post on 11 minutes and in stoppage time, while Nikolai Signevich was also denied by the frame of the goal.

Chelsea saw plenty of possession and scored the only goal of the game when Giroud headed Emerson Palmieri's cross home early in the second half to end a long goal drought:

The win means Chelsea have maximum points from their four games and remain the only unbeaten team in Europe's top five leagues, per James Benge at the Evening Standard.

Arsenal will join Chelsea in the next round but failed to score for only the second time under manager Unai Emery against Sporting:

The Gunners suffered a blow on 25 minutes when Welbeck was stretchered off with an ankle injury. The striker went up for a header, appeared to land badly and was in obvious distress.

Arsenal offered an update after the match:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replaced Welbeck and had a great chance to break the deadlock, but his goal-bound shot was blocked by defender Sebastian Coates.

Sporting finished the game with 10 men, after Jeremy Mathieu saw red in stoppage time for bringing down Aubameyang when he was clean through.

The Gunners also saw Stephan Lichtsteiner and Emile Smith Rowe pick up injuries:

Emery will be pleased to see his side safely through with two games to spare, but it was a tough night for the Gunners on the injury front.

Celtic kept their hopes alive with a 2-1 win over RB Leipzig. Kieran Tierney fired the hosts into the lead with just 11 minutes on the clock.

Jean-Kevin Augustin looked to have secured a point for the visitors when he headed home with just 12 minutes of normal time remaining.

However, Celtic hit back almost instantly to take all three points:

Scott Sinclair raced down the left flank and found Ryan Christie, who cut it back to Odsonne Edouard to tap home from close range.

The result means the Scottish champions remain third in Group B, but they move level on points with RB Leipzig with games against Rosenborg and RB Salzburg to come.