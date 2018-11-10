B/R's Best Reads of the Week of November 10

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 10, 2018

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on during warm ups prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Bleacher Report makes your life easier by rounding up all its best content from the week in one place. 

A Joke No More, the Clippers Aim to Be Something That Other L.A. Team Is Not

A rival exec says the Clippers are “the most attractive free-agent situation of all of them, because none of the available free agents want to be LeBron’s caddy.”

Adrift in Oakland: A Season of Distrust and Uncertainty Is Sinking the Raiders

Raiders players sound off on the chaos in Oakland — ‘They’re trying to find a reason to get anybody out of here.’

Penny Hardaway Can't Quit Memphis

The same flair that made Penny Hardaway an NBA superstar is helping him go after top recruits as Memphis’ head coach—and he wants to recruit the next Anthony Davis.

Related

    NBA Power Rankings: New No. 1 Emerges

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NBA Power Rankings: New No. 1 Emerges

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Worst Contracts on Every NFL Roster 😬

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Worst Contracts on Every NFL Roster 😬

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    All-Stars + Real-Life Heroes = Life-Changing Moments

    Featured logo
    Featured

    All-Stars + Real-Life Heroes = Life-Changing Moments

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport

    Exec on Wizards: 'They Need Jesus'

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Exec on Wizards: 'They Need Jesus'

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report