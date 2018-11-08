Report: Keylor Navas Considering Leaving Real Madrid for Juventus

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is reportedly considering leaving the Santiago Bernabeu and joining Serie A champions Juventus

According to Calciomercato (h/t Sport), the Costa Rica international is disappointed at losing his place in the team to Thibaut Courtois and believes he does not have the trust of coach Santiago Solari.

The 31-year-old is interested in a move to Turin, which would see him follow in the footsteps of former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the club from Real Madrid in July.

     

