Report: Keylor Navas Considering Leaving Real Madrid for Juventus

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is reportedly considering leaving the Santiago Bernabeu and joining Serie A champions Juventus.

According to Calciomercato (h/t Sport), the Costa Rica international is disappointed at losing his place in the team to Thibaut Courtois and believes he does not have the trust of coach Santiago Solari.

The 31-year-old is interested in a move to Turin, which would see him follow in the footsteps of former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the club from Real Madrid in July.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.