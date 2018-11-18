AOP Defeats the Bar in WWE Survivor Series 2018 Tag Team Match

Credit: WWE.com

Raw tag team champions AOP defeated SmackDown tag team champions The Bar at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

One of the highlights of the match was when AOP's manager, Drake Maverick, appeared to urinate on himself after getting grabbed by Big Show:

Sunday marked the first meeting between the two teams, and it was set up by AOP's surprising title win on the Nov. 5 episode of Raw.

On the heels of Dean Ambrose turning on Seth Rollins following their Raw Tag Team Championship win over Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin put Rollins in a handicap match against AOP with the titles on the line.

While Rollins fought valiantly and got in plenty of offense, Akam and Rezar prevailed to become tag champions on the main roster for the first time.

Meanwhile, The Bar has been the top tag team on SmackDown since beating New Day for the titles on SmackDown 1000 with help from Big Show.

Sheamus and Cesaro previously struggled to take the titles from New Day because of their numbers advantage, but by bringing Big Show into the equation, they became one of the most dominant groups in WWE.

The Bar is now among the most decorated tag teams in recent memory, as it had four reigns with the Raw Tag Team Championships before making the move to the blue brand.

Under the guidance of Paul Ellering, AOP was arguably the most unstoppable force the NXT tag team division had ever seen.

The 203-day reign as NXT tag team champions stands as the third-longest in NXT history, and AOP had some of the best matches ever to take place in NXT against the likes of DIY, The Revival, American Alpha and others.

While the duo parted ways with Ellering on the main roster, AOP later joined forces with 205 Live general manager Maverick, who has helped guide the team to the top on Raw.

AOP and The Bar are two of the hardest-hitting tag teams WWE has to offer, and they didn't disappoint in what was a slugfest of a match at Survivor Series.

Aside from winning the Raw tag team titles, Sunday's win over The Bar is the biggest victory of AOP's main roster run thus far, and the momentum it has gained in recent weeks will likely lead to a long run atop the red brand's tag division.

