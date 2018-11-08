AFP: PSG to Investigate Reports of Racial Profiling from 2013 to Spring 2018

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly opened an investigation into alleged racial profiling of young players between 2013 and 2018.

According to Agence France-Presse (h/t The Local), the Ligue 1 champions are assessing a report from French investigative website Mediapart, based on information from Football Leaks, that PSG's scouting department included ethnicity in their evaluations of young players from 2013 to spring of 2018.

Such practices are illegal in France, but PSG's scouts are alleged to have been required to note whether prospective players were "French, North African, West Indian or African."

