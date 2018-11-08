AFP: PSG to Investigate Reports of Racial Profiling from 2013 to Spring 2018

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain's supporters wave flags during the French Cup round of 16 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Guingamp (EAG) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on January 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT (Photo credit should read GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images)
GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly opened an investigation into alleged racial profiling of young players between 2013 and 2018.

According to Agence France-Presse (h/t The Local), the Ligue 1 champions are assessing a report from French investigative website Mediapart, based on information from Football Leaks, that PSG's scouting department included ethnicity in their evaluations of young players from 2013 to spring of 2018.

Such practices are illegal in France, but PSG's scouts are alleged to have been required to note whether prospective players were "French, North African, West Indian or African."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    PSG Investigate Claims of Racial Profiling

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG Investigate Claims of Racial Profiling

    Thelocal
    via Thelocal

    PSG Accused of Racist Recruitment Policy

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG Accused of Racist Recruitment Policy

    Getfootballnewsfrance
    via Getfootballnewsfrance

    How Not to Be Rubbish at Fantasy Football

    World Football logo
    World Football

    How Not to Be Rubbish at Fantasy Football

    Tom Williams
    via Bleacher Report

    Fred: I Chose Man Utd Over City Because of Mourinho

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Fred: I Chose Man Utd Over City Because of Mourinho

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report