Brighton & Hove Albion's Mat Ryan Comments on Manchester United Transfer Rumours

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Mat Ryan has rubbished rumours linking him with a transfer to Manchester United.

Martin Lipton in The Sun recently reported the Australian's fine form has caught the eye of the United hierarchy as they prepare for the potential departure of David De Gea.

However, writing for Players Voice, Ryan poured cold water on the speculation:

"There was a report in one of the newspapers over here recently linking me with a move to Manchester United. That's just the industry we're in. Rumours float around all the time. If I'd actually played for every team I'd been linked with through the years, I would have represented Real Madrid, Liverpool and quite a few others by now.

"It's not something I think about, although it's hard to ignore it completely when all your family and friends are messaging you to see whether it's true.

"All I'll say is this: I love doing what I'm doing and where I'm doing it."

De Gea, 28, has been United's best player in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era as he has established himself as the world's top goalkeeper.

His current contract expires at the end of the season, though, and manager Jose Mourinho recently admitted he is "not confident" the Spaniard will pen new terms, per Sky Sports.

Real Madrid always looked the most likely club to lure De Gea away from Old Trafford, but they signed Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea in the summer.

His most likely suitors now are Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Wojciech Szczesny did not cover himself in glory on Wednesday as United came back from a goal down to beat Juve 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League.

Per The Independent's Miguel Delaney, De Gea could be the final piece of the puzzle Juventus need to become a Champions League-winning side again:

If De Gea does depart Old Trafford the Red Devils will have a huge hole to fill in their squad.

Ryan has impressed since joining Brighton in 2017, and the Seagulls recently kept three clean sheets in a row.

But moving to United would be a huge step up for the 26-year-old, especially if he was succeeding De Gea as No. 1.