Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United 'Didn't Do Much' Against Wasteful Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo believes Manchester United "didn't do much" to deserve their 2-1 win against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday and his side should have wrapped up a comfortable victory if not for some wasteful finishing.

Ronaldo gave the Old Lady the lead with a superb strike in the 65th minute, but the Bianconeri failed to add to their tally and United battled back with two late goals; a free-kick from Juan Mata and an own goal by Alex Sandro.

Per MailOnline's Sam McEvoy, he said:

"I have seen the replay. I didn't realise it was a fantastic goal but I did good movement and I kicked it strong.

"I was happy for the goal but we are a little disappointed because we should have won the game easily, by three or four goals.

"Manchester, they didn't do much in my opinion. They created two chances [from] set pieces.

"I know the English teams, they are always looking for the set pieces, but we learned from our mistakes and we are still top of the group so we are good."

