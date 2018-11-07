2018 MLB Awards Odds for MVP, CY Young and ROY Updated

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Now that the finalists for Major League Baseball's awards have been announced, oddsmakers have released the latest betting lines for who will take home the hardware.

Per Bovada (h/t B/R Betting), Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox and Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers are the favorites to be named American League and National League MVP:

The closest race is for American League Rookie of the Year, which has Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani at -250 (bet $250 to win $100).

Ohtani led all AL rookies with 3.8 FanGraphs wins above replacement (2.8 as an outfielder; 1.0 as a pitcher). Among rookies in the AL with at least 300 plate appearances, the Japanese sensation led the way with a .361 on-base percentage and .564 slugging percentage.

New York Yankees infielders Miguel Andujar (.297/.328/.527) and Gleyber Torres (.271/.340/.480) are Ohtani's competitors for the award. Andujar tied for the AL rookie lead with 27 homers and tied for third in MLB with 47 doubles.

Cy Young favorites Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays (-240) and Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets (-500) were the only qualified starters with sub-2.00 ERA totals. Both pitchers would make history if they walk away with the awards.

DeGrom finished 2018 with 10 wins, despite posting a 1.70 ERA. Felix Hernandez currently holds the record for fewest wins in a full season by a starting pitcher to win the Cy Young (13 in 2010).

The fewest innings pitched in a 162-game season by a starting pitcher to win the Cy Young award was Clayton Kershaw with 198.1 in 2014. Snell only threw 180.2 innings for the Rays in 31 starts, though he made them count with an AL-best 1.89 ERA.

Betts led MLB with 10.4 FanGraphs wins above replacement, .346 batting average and .640 slugging percentage. His .438 on-base percentage ranked second to fellow AL MVP finalist Mike Trout.

Yelich led the NL with a .326 batting average and .598 slugging percentage. The 26-year-old caught fire down the stretch, hitting .367/.449/.770 after the All-Star break and .370/.508/.804 in September to help Milwaukee surpass the Chicago Cubs, who also have an NL MVP finalist in Javier Baez, for the franchise's first NL Central title since 2011.