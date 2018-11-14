Each MLB Team's Nightmare 2018-19 Offseason Scenario

6 of 6

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks: Not deciding between contending and rebuilding

On Oct. 10, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the D-backs were expected to "strip down the team and rebuild," specifically mentioning perennial MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt as someone for whom the team would be willing to listen to offers.

On Oct. 22, they re-signed infielder Eduardo Escobar to a three-year, $21 million deal.

Tough to know exactly what to make of that.

With Patrick Corbin and A.J. Pollock in free agency, further additions will need to be made if the team hopes to contend. Otherwise, now is the time to move Goldschmidt, and that could be the first domino in a major sell-off.

Not taking one direction or the other could set the team back years.

Colorado Rockies: Not addressing the catcher position

Rockies catchers produced a .206/.307/.349 line, as free-agent addition Chris Iannetta (360 PA, 85 OPS+, -0.4 WAR) was not the stop-gap solution the team was hoping for when he signed a two-year, $8.5 million deal that includes a $4.3 million club option for 2020.

Tony Wolters (216 PA, 48 OPS+, 0.3 WAR) and Tom Murphy (96 PA, 58 OPS+, -0.3 WAR) also produced their own middling results.

Whether it's a blockbuster trade for J.T. Realmuto, a run at Wilson Ramos or Yasmani Grandal or something else entirely, Colorado's young pitching staff would benefit greatly from some stability at the position.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Maintaining the status quo with the bullpen

While the Dodgers bullpen finished a respectable eighth in the majors with a 3.72 ERA, there are obvious holes that need to be addressed.

Ryan Madson, who was acquired Aug. 31 for a minor league reliever, served as one of the team's setup men in the postseason.

That's not meant to be a knock on Madson, who pitched well with a 2.08 ERA over 11 appearances in the playoffs, but it speaks to the instability at the back of the relief corps that a scrapheap pickup filled such a vital role.

Adding at least one of the market's top-tier setup relievers—someone like Adam Ottavino, Kelvin Herrera or Andrew Miller—could prove more valuable than any flashy addition to the lineup. Otherwise, L.A. could again have a hard time bridging the gap to Kenley Jansen.

San Diego Padres: Adding another ill-advised long-term contract

The decision to give Eric Hosmer an eight-year, $144 million deal looked like a bad one at the time.

After he posted a lackluster 99 OPS+ with 18 home runs, 69 RBI and 1.4 WAR in his first season with the team, those sentiments remain.

The Padres have arguably the deepest farm system in baseball and a wealth of young talent on the cusp of making an impact in the majors.

Just because they have money to spend doesn't mean they should bog down the payroll with ill-advised long-term deals. They're better off giving the young guys a few years to get established and then using that payroll flexibility to fill in the holes.

San Francisco Giants: Buying rather than selling

All signs pointed to a glaring need for the Giants to start rebuilding last offseason.

Instead, they mortgaged some of their scarce prospect talent to acquire Andrew McCutchen and Evan Longoria—two deals that proved futile for a team that lost 89 games.

So now what?

San Francisco has been linked to Bryce Harper, but this roster is not one Bryce Harper away from contending.

It's time to blow it up. Trade Madison Bumgarner to the highest bidder, do what you can to try to move guys like Johnny Cueto, Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford, and start stockpiling young talent.

Another year of treading water and hoping for a wild-card run will only set the franchise back further.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted.