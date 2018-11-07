Bryce Harper Rumors, Dez Bryant to Saints and Andrew Jones in Nov. 7's Top News

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Harper Reportedly Rejects Nationals' Massive Contract

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Tuesday that Bryce Harper turned down a contract offer from the Washington Nationals on the final day of the 2018 regular season, and details of that proposal have now come out.

Per Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, the Nationals' offer to Harper was for approximately $300 million over 10 years with no opt-outs.



The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal added that Harper's goal this offseason is to beat the record 13-year, $325 million contract Giancarlo Stanton received from the Miami Marlins in November 2014.

Harper, 26, is heading into free agency for the first time in his career. The 2015 National League MVP hit .249/.393/.496 with 34 homers and 100 RBI in 2018, but the Nationals missed the postseason for the first time in three years with an 82-80 record.

Dez Bryant Joins High-Powered Saints Offense

Dez Bryant's long wait to return to the NFL has come to an end.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater, the wide receiver will sign a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints had a need at receiver with Ted Ginn Jr., Travin Dural and Tommylee Lewis on injured reserve.

Bryant spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. He was named to the Pro Bowl three times (2013-14, 2016) and had three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2012 to 2014.

The Cowboys released Bryant in April. After waiting seven months to find a home, the 30-year-old joins a Saints offense that ranks second in the NFL with 34.9 points per game and features Drew Brees at quarterback. Brees is completing 76.3 percent of his passes with 18 touchdowns and one interception.

Texas Welcomes Back Andrew Jones

In his first game back since being diagnosed with leukemia, Texas guard Andrew Jones received a standing ovation from fans at the Frank Erwin Center during Tuesday's season opener against Eastern Illinois.

Jones' family announced in January he was undergoing treatment for the disease.

"He has begun treatments, and we hope everyone will keep him in your thoughts and prayers," his family said in a statement. "This is obviously a difficult situation for our family, and we hope everyone will respect our privacy at this time."

Jones finished his treatment in August and returned to practice with the Longhorns the following month. The junior played nine minutes in Texas' 71-59 win, scoring one point and attempting two shots in his first appearance since Jan. 1.