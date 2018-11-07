Barcelona Transfer News: Genoa Rejected Napoli Approach for Krzysztof Piatek

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2018

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 03: Krzysztof Piatek of Genoa looks on during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Genoa CFC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 3, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Norbert Barczyk/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)
PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

Genoa sporting director Giorgio Perinetti has said the club has rejected several offers for star striker and reported Barcelona target Krzysztof Piatek, including one from Serie A contenders Napoli. 

The director spoke to Radio CRC (h/t Football Italia) to discuss the transfer rumours surrounding the Poland international: "We've sent all offers for Piatek back to sender. Did one come from Napoli? Yes, but it wasn't the right time. Will talks resume in June? We'll think about it later."

Marca previously linked the Catalans with Piatek, naming him as a possible long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

        

