Barcelona Transfer News: Genoa Rejected Napoli Approach for Krzysztof Piatek

PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

Genoa sporting director Giorgio Perinetti has said the club has rejected several offers for star striker and reported Barcelona target Krzysztof Piatek, including one from Serie A contenders Napoli.

The director spoke to Radio CRC (h/t Football Italia) to discuss the transfer rumours surrounding the Poland international: "We've sent all offers for Piatek back to sender. Did one come from Napoli? Yes, but it wasn't the right time. Will talks resume in June? We'll think about it later."

Marca previously linked the Catalans with Piatek, naming him as a possible long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.