'No Question' LaMelo Ball Can Be No. 1 NBA Draft Pick, Says Spire Head Coach

Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball's new high school coach believes there is a huge NBA future in store for the youngest of the Ball brothers.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Spire Prep Academy head coach Jermaine Jackson said he could see Ball going high in the NBA draft:

"In my opinion, LaMelo Ball can be the No. 1 pick in a year or two going to the Cleveland Cavaliers," Jackson said. "Ain't no question about it."

LaMelo's oldest brother, Lonzo Ball, was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

LaMelo announced Tuesday that he would return to high school and attend Spire Prep Academy in Geneva, Ohio, for the 2018-19 season:

He originally committed to play college basketball at UCLA, but after his brother LiAngelo left the program, LaMelo joined him to play professionally for Vytautas Prienai in Lithuania.

LaMelo then competed in the Junior Basketball Association, a league created by his father, LaVar Ball.

Per 247Sports, the 17-year-old Ball averaged 26.7 points per game when he last played high school basketball for Chino Hills in California during the 2016-17 season.

Ball forfeited his collegiate eligibility by signing with an agent and playing professionally in Lithuania, but he could play elsewhere internationally or potentially join the G League prior to entering the NBA draft.

The current eligibility rules state that a player must be 19 years of age and at least one year removed from graduating high school to enter the draft.