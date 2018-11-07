WWE Rumors: Latest on WrestleMania 35 Main Event, Daniel Bryan and More

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

As the end of 2018 draws near, talk around the wrestling world will inevitably turn to WrestleMania 35 and WWE's creative plans for the event.

This week, the rumor mill delivered the first hints of what fans can expect from the massive sports-entertainment spectacular and it may surprise you.

WrestleMania 35 Update

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported that, with Roman Reigns no longer appearing at WrestleMania 35, the odds are greater than ever that women will headline the show, specifically mentioning Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey.

It is no real surprise considering Rousey's star power and the quality of her performance to this point. She has exceeded expectations in all aspects and has proven a legitimate big-match performer for the company.

Rousey is the type of transcendent star whose photo can be thrown on a poster or name splashed across media and instantly attract attention. Whether she is squaring off with Nia Jax or Alexa Bliss or Becky Lynch, her presence on the show elevates its visibility.

The same will be said for WrestleMania.

As for a prospective opponent, there's really only one that would generate the type of hype and buzz necessary to justify that spot on the show: Charlotte Flair.

Rousey vs. Flair would be a showdown of the two women heading the women's revolution for WWE right now and a dream match of sorts for WWE fans. It also guarantees the best match, especially since the company is opting to blow Rousey's match vs. Lynch at Survivor Series.

Daniel Bryan's Status

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Cageside Seats), Daniel Bryan was booked to face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship in Saudi Arabia because he is a well-known, high-profile star and that is what the country's officials wanted for the show. His refusal to participate is not expected to harm him politically going forward.

John Cena also decided to forego competing at the show, the controversy surrounding an American journalist's murder in the Saudi consulate in Turkey cause for his protest.

It is refreshing to hear that such a decision will not cost Bryan any goodwill behind the scenes, especially in an industry where pushes have been halted for much more ridiculous reasons.

Tetsuya Naito Offered WWE Contract

Tokyo Sports (h/t F4WOnline.com for the translation) reported Los Ingobernables de Japon leader Tetsuya Naito was offered a WWE contract immediately following the Dominion event, where he lost the IWGP Intercontinental Championship to Chris Jericho.

Quoting Naito himself, the article stated, "I didn't even give it thought. This New Japan ring is already the world’s number one stage. The fans know this. That’s why I think we should focus on our home crowd before looking international."

Naito is one of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's biggest and most recognizable stars. At WrestleKingdom 13 on January 4, he will challenge Jericho for the IC title in one of that show's most anticipated bouts. Perhaps above all else, he is one of the stars even fans in America know, respect and have a great deal of adulation for.

Keeping him is in NJPW's best interests. Thankfully for the promotion, Naito believes staying is in his.