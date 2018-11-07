Report: Premier League Move a 'Priority' for Cengiz Under If He Leaves Roma

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2018

FLORENCE, ITALY - NOVEMBER 03: Cengiz Under of AS Roma reacts during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and AS Roma at Stadio Artemio Franchi on November 3, 2018 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)
Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Roma's Cengiz Under would reportedly prefer a move to the Premier League if he were to leave Serie A amid rumours he is wanted by clubs in England, Germany and Spain.

According to ESPN's Eren Sarigul, Under is not looking to leave Roma in January, but if he does in the near future, the English top flight would be his "priority" destination.

It's said Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in the Turk and have been scouting him.

                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

