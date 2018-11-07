Report: Premier League Move a 'Priority' for Cengiz Under If He Leaves Roma

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Roma's Cengiz Under would reportedly prefer a move to the Premier League if he were to leave Serie A amid rumours he is wanted by clubs in England, Germany and Spain.

According to ESPN's Eren Sarigul, Under is not looking to leave Roma in January, but if he does in the near future, the English top flight would be his "priority" destination.

It's said Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in the Turk and have been scouting him.

