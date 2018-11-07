Neymar Hits Out at 'Disrespectful' Referee Bjorn Kuipers After PSG, Napoli Draw

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Neymar has hit out at referee Bjorn Kuipers and accused him of saying something "disrespectful" to him during Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw at Napoli on Tuesday.

The official gave Neymar an injury-time yellow card for dissent at the Stadio San Paolo, and the Brazilian complained about him in the mixed zone after the match.

Per ESPN's Jonathan Johnson, he said:

"The referee told me something he should not have. It was disrespectful. I do not want to repeat what he said to me. However, somebody high up should do something. He cannot be as disrespectful as he was with me. On the pitch, we are asked to show respect towards the referees. We should get the same in return."

Football writers Robin Bairner and Jordan Clarke had sympathy with the forward after he received a physical reception in Naples:

It's far from the first time Neymar has been targeted by opponents looking to shut him down by any means necessary.

The Brazilian repeatedly found himself on the end of fouls at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, too, per ITV Football:

Neymar was less willing to stay on his feet in Russia, but his theatrics evaporated much of the sympathy many might have had for him regarding his rough treatment.

Opponents have also sought to play on his reputation with referees, as DeAndre Yedlindid when Brazil played the USA in September:

Neymar finds himself in a difficult position now when it comes to officials spotting fouls made against him—one partially of his own making but also brought on by the threat he poses to opposition defenders.

He may wish to emulate former team-mate Lionel Messi in this regard, as he is similarly targeted by opponents but has not cultivated a reputation for theatrical reactions to the fouls.

As for Kuipers, he made a pair of big decisions at either end that went against PSG.

PSG took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Juan Bernat, but Lorenzo Insigneequalised for the hosts from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute. There was a missed offside in the buildup to the penalty, though, and Bernat should have had a spot-kick of his own after he was tripped by Nikola Maksimovic.

UEFA will undoubtedly review the official's performance in the match, and they may also look into Neymar's accusation against him as well.