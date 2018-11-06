Report: NCAA Approved to Begin Investigating Allegations from Corruption Trial

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The NCAA reportedly has the green light to start investigating schools following the FBI's investigation into college basketball corruption.

Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported the news, noting "this serves as the first step of what could potentially be one of the broadest and most important investigations in the history of the NCAA's enforcement division."

Yahoo's report noted the NCAA didn't interfere but has maintained communication with the federal government since the September 2017 arrest of 10 men "affiliated with the underbelly of basketball."

