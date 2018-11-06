College Football Playoff Rankings 2018: Week 11 Top 25 Poll Twitter Reaction

Leon Halip/Getty Images

With No. 3 LSU hosting No. 1 Alabama this past week, something had to give in the College Football Playoff Rankings.

A dominant 29-0 victory by the Crimson Tide sent the Tigers tumbling four spots to No. 7 in the updated rankings, and that opened up a spot for a new team to climb into the playoff picture.

That team was the Michigan Wolverines.

Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia and Oklahoma all moved up one spot as a result of the LSU slide, and there's still plenty of time for each of those teams to work their way into the playoffs before the season is over.

That said, Michigan now controls its own destiny.

Since losing to Notre Dame by a score of 24-17 in the season opener, Michigan has rattled off eight straight wins, including a dominant 42-7 shellacking of Penn State in Ann Arbor this past weekend.

A stacked defense is to thank for their current momentum.

Further down the rankings, West Virginia climbed from No. 13 to No. 9 after scoring a 42-41 victory over Texas on the road, while a one-loss Ohio State team stayed put at No. 10 despite winning on Saturday.

Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors explained why:

The Buckeyes will play a good Michigan State (No. 18) this weekend, and there's still the rivalry matchup with Michigan waiting on Nov. 24, so it's reasonable to say they too may control their own destiny if they can win out.

Also treading water this week was undefeated UCF, who stayed put at No. 12.

It's a fair point, as Temple (5-4) racked up a whopping 670 yards of total offense in a 52-40 defeat.

The other notable riser this week was Syracuse, who climbed from No. 19 to No. 13 after they followed up a big win over NC State with a convincing 41-24 victory over Wake Forest.

The Orange can really throw a wrench in the playoff picture down the stretch, as they'll face Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 17.

All of that said, the big controversy of the week is undoubtedly a two-loss LSU team only slipping to No. 7.

The committee's explanation was what you'd expect:

While they do have the two losses, they also have wins over No. 5 Georgia, No. 16 Mississippi State and No. 24 Auburn.

There's plenty of potential for more shuffling at the top this coming weekend, with Alabama (vs. No. 16 Mississippi State), Clemson (at No. 17 Boston College) and Georgia (vs. No. 24 Auburn) all facing tough tests.

Who will take the next step toward clinching a spot in the College Football Playoffs?

We shall see.