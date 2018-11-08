Tiger or Phil: Who Has the Edge in Every Golf Attribute?

0 of 6

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

We're only weeks—or perhaps only days, depending on when you've clicked over—away.

American golf stalwarts Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will join the ranks of Hulk Hogan/Andre the Giant, Floyd Mayweather Jr./Conor McGregor and Brock Lesnar/Randy Couture when they get together for a high-stakes pay-per-view throwdown across 18 holes (or fewer) at Shadow Creek in North Las Vegas on Nov. 23.

It's been labeled "The Match: Tiger vs. Phil"—it'll go for $19.99 via a handful of providers, including B/R Live—and the winner and his entourage will exit with a cool $9 million. That's in addition to whatever cash is generated from side wagers, covering closest to the pin and longest drive, among others.

Both players, incidentally, have suggested they'll donate some of their financial windfalls to charity.

Needless to say, the two men have dominated both the domestic and world golf scenes over the past 20-plus years, and their intent to match up on PPV makes it mandatory that we break down the matchup and declare who has a pre-round leg up.