Super Bowl 2019 Odds: Saints Rise in Latest Lines After Huge Win over Rams

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2018

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) greets Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff after an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. The Saints won 45-35. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Bill Feig/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams have another team in their rearview mirror in the Super Bowl odds, and it comes in the form of the squad that beat them Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints have moved into a tie with the New England Patriots at +500 (bet $100 to win $500), the second-best odds in the latest futures bets, per OddsShark. The Rams are favorites at +350 following their first loss of the 2018 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs, at +550, are the only other team with better than 12-1 odds.

                                                                                         

