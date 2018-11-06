Rory McIlroy Sells Mansion in Florida for $11.5 Million

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2018

Europe's Rory McIlroy plays from the 4th tee during a fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Rory McIlroy has sold his Florida mansion for $11.5 million, according to South Florida Business Journal's Brian Bandell

While that may seem like a nice payout, Golf Digest's Alex Myers noted back in January the initial listing price was $12.9 million. Bandell reported the golf star bought the house for $9.5 million and the lot for $2.25 million back in 2012. In other words, he took a loss on the property by selling it at $11.5 million.

The mansion is located on the water near Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. It features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, a pool and a dock.

McIlroy gave the PGA Tour an inside look at the house back in August 2013:

"Walking through the door, thinking I can't believe I actually live in a place like this," McIlroy said in the video.

Well, something has apparently changed as he's decided to move on from the property.

