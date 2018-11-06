Kyle Lauletta on Arrest: 'My Parents Raised Me Better Than That'

Brad Penner/Associated Press

New York Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta issued an apology Tuesday regarding his October arrest.

"The incident that happened last week is a terrible representation of who I am and what I stand for," Lauletta told reporters. "Right is right and wrong is wrong. My parents raised me better than that. It's tough, and I have to take it as a lesson and move forward from it."

ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan shared a clip of Lauletta's comments from the Giants' locker room:

According to the North Jersey Record's Rodrigo Torrejon and Art Stapleton, police charged Lauletta with reckless driving and a number of other offenses Oct. 30.

Lauletta was driving to Giants practice when he allegedly performed an illegal turn and almost hit a police officer. Authorities say the 23-year-old then declined to provide his driver's license and registration when stopped by another officer. Torrejon and Stapleton added Lauletta was allegedly driving his car "erratically in heavy traffic" before he made the illegal turn.

CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported Sunday the Giants "remain high" on Lauletta even after they learned more information surrounding his arrest. According to La Canfora, Lauletta "did not act in a belligerent manner" and "contends that he never came close to hitting the officer or anyone else as he did pull off."

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur confirmed Tuesday he won't suspend Lauletta for the arrest:

NJ Advance Media's Ryan Dunleavy reported that Shurmur committed to Eli Manning as the team's starting quarterback for Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Dunleavy added that Shurmur left the door open for a potential quarterback change later in the year.

Lauletta has yet to make a regular-season appearance for the Giants. The fourth-round draft pick went 17-of-35 for 194 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in four preseason games.