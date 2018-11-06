Barcelona Advance to Round of 16 After Champions League Draw with Inter Milan

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Inter Milan and Barcelona could not be separated in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, as the pair played out a 1-1 draw at the San Siro. The result sends Barcelona into the Round of 16.

Barca substitute Malcom scored seconds after rising from the bench to give the Spanish champions the lead after 83 minutes, but Inter captain Mauro Icardi found the equaliser three minutes before the end.

Ousmane Dembele Was Waste of Money for Barca

Young players should always be given time to grow at any club, but the opening phase of Dembele's time at Barca has been underwhelming.

The attacking midfielder is blessed with quick feet, but his decision-making often leaves him off the pace when Barca speed up their passing.

Lionel Messi's absence would be a huge problem for any side with such an iconic player, but the Catalans need more from Dembele and Philippe Coutinho.

The chemistry between the pair is not at the required standard, and Luis Suarez is not fully utilised with the duo in tandem.

Dembele arrived for a huge fee from Borussia Dortmund, and bad luck with injury stunted his initial progress.

He has started to find the back of the net in La Liga this term, but he lacks football intelligence on the biggest stage.

Coutinho is prepared to drop deeper to remain active, and this was evident as Barca attempted to break the deadlock throughout.

Inter found it easy to operate between the Catalan side's attackers, and it seems a lifetime ago since Barca pressed the ball with unwavering vigour.

Dembele drifted into a No. 10 role in the second half, but Suarez was unable to use the tactical reposition to increase the overall threat.

The Uruguay international cut a frustrated figure, and Dembele was substituted with 10 minutes remaining.

Malcom came on for Dembele and scored his team's goal within 90 seconds of stepping onto the field for the Frenchman.

The Brazilian showed Dembele the type of clinical threat he should be after arriving to much fanfare from the Bundesliga.

What's Next

Barca and Inter return to domestic action on Sunday. The Blaugrana welcome Real Betis to the Camp Nou in La Liga, while Inter face a road trip to Atalanta in Serie A.