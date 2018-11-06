MLB Trade Rumors: D-Backs Open to Offers on Paul Goldschmidt, Zack Greinke

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks head into this offseason with the intention of listening to offers for any and all players on their roster, including first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and pitcher Zack Greinke, according to Jon Heyman of Fancred.

Goldschmidt has just one year remaining on his current contract after the club picked up his option last month and is owed $14.5 million in 2019. Meanwhile, Greinke still has three years left on the six-year, $206.5 million megadeal he signed in 2015.

Heyman notes that a rival believes the chances of a Goldschmidt deal are "remote." On the other hand, a Greinke trade may be a possibility if the Diamondbacks are willing to pay down some of his remaining contract. The 35-year-old is owed $31.5 million next season and $32 million in each 2020 and 2021, per Spotrac.

Goldschmidt, 31, is coming off another strong season, hitting .290/.389/.533 with 33 home runs, 35 doubles, five triples and 83 RBI. The veteran first baseman has earned six consecutive All-Star selections and has won won three Gold Gloves and three Silver Sluggers. Not only that, but he has finished top-three in National League MVP voting three times since 2013.

Greinke had another quality season as well. The right-hander went 15-11 with a 3.21 ERA and a 1.079 WHIP in 33 starts, striking out 199 batters in 207.2 innings. He is 45-25 with a 3.53 ERA in three seasons with Arizona.

Despite having two of the best players at their respective positions on the roster, the Diamondbacks have not had the sort of success they had hoped for after giving Greinke a nine-figure megadeal. After winning just 69 games during Greinke's first season in the desert, they responded by winning 93 games as well as the NL Wild Card Game last year, ultimately losing to NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

Arizona was 71-56, a season-best 15 games over .500, on Aug. 22 but went just 11-24 down the stretch to fall out of contention and finish the year at 82-80.

Now, the Diamondbacks face a critical time for the organization's future. They will explore the trade market to see what is out there, but unless they get an offer too good to refuse, they do not have to deal either Goldschmidt or Greinke.