WWE Raw Results: Survivor Series Hype Begins and Biggest Takeaways from Nov. 5

AOP's Akam and Rezar defeated Seth Rollins in a 2-on-1 Handicap match Monday night to win the Raw Tag Team Championships. While it was a big storyline development, and a monumental moment in the careers of the NXT exports, it also ignited a rebuild for a tag division desperately in need of it.

The Raw tag team division has been delegitimized to such an extent that the only two believable teams throughout the summer were the duos of Rollins and Dean Ambrose and Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Every time the creative team had the opportunity to put the titles on The Revival and reignite their fire after an acclaimed NXT run, it resisted. It took the team of Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil and split it. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt were forced to disband and The B Team became afterthoughts the minute they dropped the titles.

So much effort and energy was put into the teams made up of bigger singles stars that the rest of the division suffered.

Now, with AOP capturing the gold and the arrival of Lucha House Party, it appears as though the creative team is making a genuine effort to rebuild what it tore down throughout 2018.

Whether they can stay focused enough to do it without pitching another idea for wacky mismatched tag champions or putting the titles on two singles stars is the real question. Recent history dictates that will not be the case.