Report: Manchester United, Barcelona Set for Fight over Benfica's Ronaldo Camara

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United and Barcelona will reportedly battle over the signature of 15-year-old Benfica prodigy Ronaldo Camara after scouts from both European giants are said to have been impressed.

Camara is yet to make his senior debut for Benfica but has taken his first steps in their under-19 side, and Record (h/t MailOnline's Adam Shergold) reported United and Barca are the two heavy favourites for his signature.

Chelsea and Manchester City are understood to have been on the youngster's trail in the summer but look to have cooled their interest, while United and Barca appear to have escalated theirs.

The playmaker made his debut for Portugal's under-17 team in August 2017 when he was still only 14. He's since played five times for Rui Bento's side and scored twice in a 10-0 win against Kazakhstan in the UEFA Under-17 European Championship qualifiers in October.

Shergold wrote that one of his breakthrough moments came at the 2018 ALKASS International Cup in Qatar in January. There, he started in two of Benfica's three matches and scored a 90th-minute equaliser in a 3-3 draw before they lost to Japanese outfit Kashiwa Reysol in a penalty shootout.

Barcelona signed Nelson Semedo from the Estadio da Luz in 2017 and could look to Benfica for reinforcements once again, while Jose Mourinho has shown some favour towards Primeira Liga recruitment of late.

Right-back Diogo Dalot was purchased from Porto this past summer, while Portuguese football writer Jan Fredrik Hagen noted United defender Victor Lindelof as one product of the club's profitable academy:

Camara is fast gaining attention in his native country and made his UEFA Youth League debut off the bench in a 3-0 defeat to Ajax in October.

At 15, the attacking midfielder is a way off posing any threat to either of United's or Barcelona's first teams, although one might back a player so young to get more chances at the Camp Nou.

Mourinho has shown some signs in his career that he doesn't favour youth, with some arguing Marcus Rashford, 21, and Anthony Martial, 22, should receive more prominence under the Portuguese.

That perception was something Mourinho felt strongly against and addressed in his first press conference as United manager.