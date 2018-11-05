Jurgen Klopp Says It Was 'Common Sense' to Omit Xherdan Shaqiri from UCL Squad

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2018

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp chats with Liverpool's Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (R) as he's substituted during the UEFA Champions League group C football match between Liverpool and Red Star Belgrade at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 24, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said it was "common sense" to leave Xherdan Shaqiri out of the squad for the UEFA Champions League showdown with Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday.

Shaqiri is an ethnic Albanian from Kosovo. In 1999, military intervention from NATO was needed after Serbia sought to crack down on the number of Albanian separatists in Kosovo. Serbia have not recognised Kosovo's independence since it was declared in 2008.

Ahead of the away game, Klopp has explained his reasoning for leaving the 27-year-old out of the contest, saying he felt it was the most sensible decision, per Andy Hunter of the Guardian.

"I'm absolutely not aware of any security issues," he said. "The only thing I can say about it was that it was common sense. It was common sense to make the decision and not to force anything. We come here wanting to play football. We have to concentrate on football. We have to focus on football."

    

