Jurgen Klopp Says It Was 'Common Sense' to Omit Xherdan Shaqiri from UCL Squad

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said it was "common sense" to leave Xherdan Shaqiri out of the squad for the UEFA Champions League showdown with Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday.

Shaqiri is an ethnic Albanian from Kosovo. In 1999, military intervention from NATO was needed after Serbia sought to crack down on the number of Albanian separatists in Kosovo. Serbia have not recognised Kosovo's independence since it was declared in 2008.

Ahead of the away game, Klopp has explained his reasoning for leaving the 27-year-old out of the contest, saying he felt it was the most sensible decision, per Andy Hunter of the Guardian.

"I'm absolutely not aware of any security issues," he said. "The only thing I can say about it was that it was common sense. It was common sense to make the decision and not to force anything. We come here wanting to play football. We have to concentrate on football. We have to focus on football."

